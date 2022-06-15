JUST IN

Fitch revises outlook on domestic lenders to 'Stable', affirms IDRs
CCI approves BC Asia Investments' acquisition in IIFL Wealth Management
Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 cr, says PFRDA
PFRDA plans to launch a guaranteed-return scheme in September 2022
Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 mn to settle US SEC charges
RBI's regulation review authority moots periodic review of existing rules
Extend GST compensation to states by 3-5 yrs more: Amit Mitra to Sitharaman
HSBC sees slower rate hikes by RBI towards year-end on growth worries
India to provide $55 mn economic support to Lanka for procuring fertiliser
Govt bond for Rs 33,000 crore sails through as RBI accepts bids
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Indian Microfinance industry's loan book grows 10% to Rs 2.85 trn in FY22

Business Standard

Fitch revises outlook on domestic lenders to 'Stable', affirms IDRs

Action follows upgrade in outlook on India's Sovereign rating

Topics
Fitch | financial sector | Loan default

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

Global ratings agency Fitch revised outlook on long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of financial sector entities including banks from “Negative” and “Stable” on Wednesday, following an upgrade in the outlook last week, on India's sovereign rating from “BBB-” to “Stable”.

The financial institutions that saw change in outlook are State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda (BOB) and its subsidiary in Newland, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank and Export and Import Bank of India.

The rating agency has affirmed their IDRs.

Fitch has also affirmed the Government Support Ratings (GSRs) for seven indtitutions and the Shareholder Support Rating (SSR) on Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) Ltd.

Fitch's revised outlook on Indian sovereign to “Stable” from due to diminished downside risks to country’s medium-term growth, which is underscored by its rapid economic recovery and easing financial-sector weaknesses.

The IDRs for all the above Indian banks are support-driven and anchored to their respective GSRs. They are based on Fitch's assessment of high to moderate probability of extraordinary state support for these banks. This takes into account assessment of the sovereign's ability and propensity to provide extraordinary support, it added.
Read our full coverage on Fitch

First Published: Wed, June 15 2022. 17:33 IST

`
.