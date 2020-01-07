Fraction of exporters may have misused GST refund facility, says FIEO

-
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday said all traders should not be looked from same prism for GST fraud cases as there could be a fraction who might have misused the facility.
FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that it is unfortunate that exporters have been singled out for GST frauds.
He was reacting to a direction of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which has asked the Directorate General of Foreign Trade to make the accreditation system for star exporters more robust to curb tax fraud.
