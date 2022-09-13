JUST IN
Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting
Global bond index providers reach out to India amid geopolitical shifts

Recent rally in bonds despite US bond selloff signals optimism on global index inclusion

Bond markets | Russia Ukraine Conflict | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

According to the latest RBI data, the total outstanding stock of government securities is currently worth Rs 86.12 trillion

In a departure from earlier instances, global bond index providers have been reaching out to India for the inclusion of its sovereign debt on their platforms, as the growing exclusion of Russia from international capital markets has led to the need to draw in a large emerging market economy.

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 18:23 IST

