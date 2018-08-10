HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar quits after 2 decades with the lender

Paresh Sukthankar has resigned as Deputy Managing Director of on Friday, the bank said without citing any reasons.

"We hereby inform you that Paresh Sukthankar has tendered his resignation as Deputy Managing Director of the bank, to be effective 90 days from the close of business hours of Friday," said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said its board of directors places on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Sukthankar in his long association with the bank.

Stock of the bank closed 0.17 per cent down at Rs 2,115 on BSE.