Higher provisioning dents pvt banks' PAT despite rise in interest income

During the first half of this fiscal, many private sector banks clocked double-digit growth in their revenues as several regulatory developments have attempted to improve practices at lending institutes.

Analysts say that the financial sector is entering a period of crunch going forward as liquidity issues, asset-liability mismatches and corporate lending risks are increasing.

Private sector banks seem to have taken advantage of the fact that nearly half the public sector banks (PSBs) are under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), due to which there are restrictions on many of their activities, including branch expansion and corporate lending.

An analysis of 17 private sector banks shows that the aggregate net interest income (NII) rose by 17.7 per cent from Rs 314.2 billion in Q2 FY2018 to Rs 369.7 billion in Q2 FY2019. NII is a difference between interest earned and expensed.

This was led by a good growth in advances as the top banks reported a per cent 12 to 32 per cent year-on-year rise in advances during the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Though personal loans and credit card business drove strong advance growth, banks such as IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, among others clocked healthy growth in their corporate or wholesale lending book during the quarter.

This indicates that private sector banks’ share of corporate lending is increasing.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having hiked the repo rate twice this year, some banks are facing the heat of higher cost of funds, which limits the upside in the NII and on the net interest margin (NIM).

Consequently, most large private lenders either experienced almost flattish growth or a contraction in NIM on a yearly basis. NIM is the NII as a percentage of average interest-earning assets/advances.

The aggregate net profit of 17 private sector banks fell by 1.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 107.1 billion during Q2 of FY2019, on account of higher levels of provisioning and contingencies, which on aggregate grew 8.6 per cent year-on-year.

In February this year, the RBI issued new non-performing asset (NPA) recognition and results guidelines, subsuming all previous mechanisms that had been introduced since 2015.

As a result of a uniform guideline to recognition and resolve ‘bad-loans’ or ‘defaults’, many top players had to raise their provisioning over the levels last year.

For the 17 private banks, provisioning and contingencies in Q2 FY2019 accounted for 44 per cent of the aggregate operating profits of these banks. While HDFC Bank’s provisioning grew 23 per cent year-on-year, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank had to substantially raise the level of provision by around 63 to 110 per cent, against any future NPAs.

The private banks, like their public sector counterparts, witnessed mark-to-market losses on the bond portfolio and increase in (bad loan) slippages, on a year-on-year basis, weighed on provisioning.

On a positive note, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank posted a decline in provisioning and contingencies by 11.3 per cent and 6.8 per, respectively. This ended up restricting the rise in the overall provisioning of all private banks in the present analysis, while Yes Bank reported over a two-fold year-on-year rise in provisioning during the quarter.

In fact, the share of these two banks in the overall provisioning of private banks drifted northward to 54 per cent in Q2 from 65 per cent a year back.

Gross NPAs either remained flat or inched down on a sequential basis for most of these players, barring Yes Bank. Notably, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank surprised the street on a sequential improvement in asset quality as the GNPA levels of the two contracted by around 25-27 basis points in Q2 as compared to the previous quarter.

Exposure to IL&FS-related accounts could dent to earnings potential of some banks such as Yes Bank (exposure Rs 26.6 billion), that have not made provisions yet against the infrastructure-financiers’ bad loans and possible future defaults. IndusInd Bank, on the other hand, created contingent provision towards the risk.

Analysts at CLSA, for instance, say, “We lower our earnings to factor-in haircuts for exposure to IL&FS’ holding company (project).” In case of Yes Bank, too, a 10-basis-point expected rise in gross NPAs due to IL&FS exposure would weigh on earnings, say analysts.

IL&FS’ bank accounts with most banks were classified as ‘standard accounts’ as recently as the end of September.

Many analysts downgraded the earnings of banks that are exposed IL&FS and its related accounts for the potential risk of default.