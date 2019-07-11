HSBC Bank, Stanchart, Citi top charts in customer experience: Kantar report

Banking in India is known for its rather Kafkaesque spin on regular everyday operations. Even a simple account opening or closing experience can turn into a chain of meaningless tasks and, as needs get more complex, matters get progressively bizarre.

Add to this the insouciant and obtuse nature of relationship management that most banks encourage and customer experiences could easily fill up a book of horrors. In this context, a survey and ranking of the retail banks on the basis of customer experiences in India released by Kantar today throws up interesting insights and also reflects the ...