ICICI Bank seeks impounding of ships operated by HLT unit Ocean Tankers

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank stock at 52-week high; may double price in 2 yrs: Morgan Stanley
Bajaj Fin, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank: How these Sensex stocks fared in 2019
SBI, ICICI Bank: Are financial sector stocks a good bet post RBI measures?
Bull Spread Strategy for ICICI Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Sensex sheds 247 points to close at 40,239; Nifty ends below 11,900 mark
-
ICICI Bank is seeking the impounding of two vessels operated by Ocean Tankers, a unit of Singapore oil-trading firm Hin Leong Trading (HLT), an ICICI source said on Monday.
The tankers, Wu Yi San and Chang Bai San, were carrying cargoes financed by ICICI, the source said, adding the bank had about $100 million exposure to HLT.
According to a court filing reviewed by Reuters, HLT’s founder and director had directed his firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.
Shares of ICICI Bank fell about 4 per cent after Reuters reported ICICI's exposure to HLT. ICICI, Hin Leong and Ocean Tankers did not immediately respond to Reuters emails seeking comments.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU