JUST IN
Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data
Bank borrowings jump 64% in FY23, cross Rs 5 trillion mark for first time
PNB signs deal with warehousing body for financing against e-NWR
Most APAC fin institutions immune to US bank failure, rising rates: Moody's
Two US bank failures not to impact banks in India, APAC: Moody's
SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores
Banks may hike MCLR by 150 bps in FY24 amid tight liquidity: Report
Too-big-to-fail US lenders rake in deposits after three banks fail
Where will startups turn to now that the Silicon Valley Bank is gone?
Will review supervision of Silicon Valley Bank after collapse: US Fed
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SoftBank management leadership team visits add weight to India market

Country accounts for 10% of Japanese investor's global AUM, the 3rd largest

Topics
SoftBank | India | China

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

A top management leadership team from SoftBank has been coming to India in the last few days to meet the founders of start-ups and other investors, signalling the country’s emergence as a pivotal market for the global investment giant.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SoftBank

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.