RBI extends curbs on PMC Bank by 3 months as it works on revival plan
Business Standard

Indian Bank urges customers to go digital to keep Coronavirus at bay

Advises them to avoid ATMs and cash deals, says mobile and internet banking are both safe and convenient

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Indian Bank
It advised the public to use modes of digital payments such as mobile banking, internet banking, debit and credit cards from the convenience of their homes

Indian Bank has requested its customers to use its Digital Banking Services (DBS) in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"The bank requests all the customers and the general public to avoid visiting the public places including banks, in order to curtail the spread of virus through human-chain. Banks and ATMs are frequented by the general public, which may further aggravate the situation," said the Bank in a press statement today.

It advised the public to use modes of digital payments such as mobile banking, internet banking, debit and credit cards from the convenience of their homes, instead of using cash which may require them to go to crowded places for paying bills.

First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 20:17 IST

