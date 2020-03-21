Indian Bank urges customers to go digital to keep Coronavirus at bay

has requested its customers to use its Digital Banking Services (DBS) in order to protect themselves from the

"The bank requests all the customers and the general public to avoid visiting the public places including banks, in order to curtail the spread of virus through human-chain. and ATMs are frequented by the general public, which may further aggravate the situation," said the Bank in a press statement today.

It advised the public to use modes of digital payments such as mobile banking, internet banking, debit and credit cards from the convenience of their homes, instead of using cash which may require them to go to crowded places for paying bills.