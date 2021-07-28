IndusInd Bank clocks 99% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,016 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
IndusInd Bank gains 13% in 4 days ahead of Q4 result; here's what to expect
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s consolidated net profit almost doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,016 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 510 crore. Its standalone profit more than doubled to Rs 974.95 crore, aided by lower provisions and higher other income.
Net interest income was up 8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,564 crore, from Rs 3,309 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest margin was at 4.06 per cent, from 4.28 per cent for Q1FY21, due to lower credit offtake and surplus liquidity placed under repo with the RBI. Other income was up 18 per cent YoY to Rs 1,788 crore and the total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 5,352 crore.
Provisions and contingencies were down 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,844 crore against Rs 2,258.88 crore. In the March quarter, it had provided Rs 1,865.69 crore. It holds standard contingent provisions of Rs 2,050 crore. Asset quality weakened as gross NPAs rose to 2.88 per cent, up 21 basis points from the March quarter and 35 bps from Q1FY21. Net NPAs rose 15 bps to 0.84 per cent over Q4.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU