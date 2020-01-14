IndusInd Bank's net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,309 crore for Dec quarter

-
IndusInd Bank's net profit rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,309 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, on improvement in interest margins and robust fee income.
The figure was Rs 985 crore in the same quarter a year before.
Romesh Sobti, managing director, said there was healthy growth in revenue and operating profit.
