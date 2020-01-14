JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bandhan Bank's net profit more than doubles to Rs 731 crore in Q3
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank's net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,309 crore for Dec quarter

The figure was Rs 985 crore in the same quarter a year before

Abhijit Lele 

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank said there was healthy growth in revenue and operating profit.

IndusInd Bank's net profit rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,309 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, on improvement in interest margins and robust fee income.

The figure was Rs 985 crore in the same quarter a year before.

Romesh Sobti, managing director, said there was healthy growth in revenue and operating profit.

First Published: Tue, January 14 2020. 21:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU