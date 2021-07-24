IndusInd Bank to raise up to Rs 30,000 crore through debt and equity

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank stock soars 10% as Morgan Stanley raises target price by 14%
IndusInd Bank gains 13% in 4 days ahead of Q4 result; here's what to expect
IndusInd Bank net profit jumps 194% in March quarter on low provisions
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
-
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank plans to raise up to Rs 30,000 crore through debt and equity to support business growth and also meet regulatory norms for capital.
Its board gave approval to the plan for raising funds. It will also seek shareholders' nod for it. However, it did not specify a timeline for raising debt and equity capital.
IndusInd Bank in filing with BSE said it will raise funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode including Qualified Institutions Placement. The fundraising will be subject to shareholders, regulatory, and statutory approvals.
In September 2020, the bank had raised Rs 3,288 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the promoter group and select investors. Its capital adequacy stood at 17.38 percent at the end of March 2021.
The bank will also increase authorised capital from Rs 857 crore (875 million shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,000 crore (1,000 million shares of Rs 10 each). It will seek shareholders approval at the Annual general meeting for this. AGM is slated for August 26, 2021.
The board also approved the appointment of Jayant Vasudeo Deshmukh as Additional Director' in the category of 'Non-Executive, Independent-Agriculture and Rural Economy Director.
Its board cleared proposal to appoint two Chartered Accountancy firms -- Haribhakti & Co. LLP and M P Chitale & Co. -- as joint statutory auditors for the bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU