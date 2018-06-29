Irdai permits LIC to pick up to 51% stake in debt ridden IDBI Bank

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday permitted LIC to pick up to 51 per cent stake in the debt-ridden IDBI Bank, sources said.

The decision, they said was taken at a meeting of the (Irdai) at Hyderabad this afternoon.

LIC currently hold 11 per cent stake in the bank.

Sources added that if the deal goes through, the will get the capital support of Rs 100-Rs 130 billion





ALSO READ: IDBI Bank gains 12% ahead of Irdai meeting

State-owned LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring majority stake in as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.

"You will get to know whatever is the decision. You will get to know after the minutes of the Board meeting are approved. We will be posting it on our website," Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia told reporters after the Board meeting in Hyderabad.

However, according to sources the regulator has permitted the LIC to pick up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, thereby relaxing existing rules for investment.



ALSO READ: LIC may enter banking space; eyes majority stake in IDBI Bank

As per norms, an insurance company cannot hold more than 15 per cent stake in a company.



is grappling with mounting toxic loans with gross non-performing assets rising to a staggering Rs 556 billion at the end of latest March quarter. During the three months, the lender's net loss stood at Rs 56.63 billion.