Kotak Bank profit before tax slips 10.6% at Rs 2,674 cr for March 2020 qtr

reported a 10.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 2,674.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20), from Rs 2,990.6 crore in the year-ago quarter mainly due to higher provisioning on account of Covid and lower other income.

The bank made provisions of Rs 713.7 crore on account of Covid-19 deferment cases, which are higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) prescribed norms, it said. The bank and its non-bank subsidiaries have provided a 90-day moratorium to borrowers on principal and interest under RBI’s regulatory package.

While net interest income grew at a healthy 16.5 per cent, other income fell 37.8 per cent resulting in the decline in pre-tax profit.

As a result, its consolidated net profit fell 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,905 crore in Q4FY20, as against Rs 2,038 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

At the standalone level, profit before tax fell 20 per cent to Rs 1,677.8 crore. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 2.25 per cent fell 21 basis points sequentially but were 11 bps higher compared with March 2019 quarter.

In Q3FY20, gross NPA of the bank stood at 2.46 per cent. The net NPA ratio of the bank stood at 0.71 per cent at the end of March quarter.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 69 per cent in Q4FY20 from 65.4 per cent in Q4FY19.The lender’s slippages have also declined significantly to Rs 491 crore in March 2020 quarter from Rs 1,062 crore in Q3FY20 and Rs 907 crore in Q4FY19.

Net interest margin for the quarter was up marginally at 4.72 per cent compared with 4.69 per cent in December quarter, and up 26 bps from March 2019.

The bank has said, approximately 26 per cent of borrowers by value at account level have opted for the moratorium given by the (RBI) upto April 30, 2020.

“The extent to which Covid-19 pandemic will impact the bank's operations and financial results is dependent on the future developments, which are highly uncertain,” the bank said.

The bank’s deposit base grew 16 per cent to Rs 2.62 trillion and savings deposit crossed Rs 1 trillion. The low cost current and savings accounts as a percentage of total deposits improved to 56.2 per cent at the end of March quarter from 52.5 per cent in the same period last financial year. Advances for the lender were up 7 per cent to Rs 2.19 trillion from Rs 2.05 trillion.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.9 per cent with Tier 1 capital at 17.3 per cent at the end of March, 2020. Shares of the bank were trading 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 1,182 crore on the

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)