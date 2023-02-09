JUST IN
No updated tax return after facing searches by I-T department
Business Standard

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Central Bank of India revise interest rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank increased select deposit rates by up to 25 basis points

Topics
Interest Rates | Kotak Mahindra Bank | Central Bank of India

BS Reporter 

lending
Central Bank said the revised rates with effect from February 10 on housing loan would be 8.6 per cent-9.35 per cent

Central Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rate on deposits and advances after Reserve Bank of India hiked the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.
.

Central Bank said the revised rates with effect from February 10 on housing loan would be 8.6 per cent-9.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank increased select deposit rates by up to 25 basis points.

.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 22:33 IST

