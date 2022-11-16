Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps, hikes for other tenors

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank and HDFC Bank hike MCLR, month after RBI raised repo rate
State-owned lenders raise MCLR, month after third repo rate hike
Bank of Baroda to increase MCLR rates by up to 0.2% from August 12
Bank of Maharashtra raises one-year MCLR by 10 bps for select tenor loans
SBI hikes MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors making consumer loans costlier
-
Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised upward its marginal cost of funds based lending rate for different tenors but reduced the benchmark one-year tenor rate by 20 basis points.
The MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) linked loan rates for the benchmark one-year tenor, which is used by banks to price most of consumer loans such as auto, home and personal, has been cut to 8.55 per cent from 8.75 per cent.
The revised MCLR rates have come to effect from November 16, 2022, Kotak Bank said on its website.
Banks review their MCLR rates on a monthly basis.
For other tenor loans ranging from overnight to three year, the revised rates are in the range of 7.80-9.05 per cent, according to Kotak.
In the earlier review of MCLR rates in mid-October, Kotak Mahindra Bank had revised these rates in the range of 7.70-8.95 per cent.
The hike in MCLR by the Kotak Bank follows a rate revision by the country's largest lender SBI which increased rates by up to 15 basis points across tenors.
SBI hiked the benchmark one-year tenor MCLR to 8.05 per cent with effect from November 15, 2022 as against 7.95 per cent earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU