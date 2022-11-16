JUST IN
SBI signs Rs 1,240-cr loan agreement with Germany's KfW for solar projects
Indian banking sector resilient despite challenges: RBI Governor Das
SBI expects 14%-15% corporate credit growth in FY23, says top executive
Why is the RBI governor worried about deposit growth?
Nine Russian banks open special vostro accounts for trade in rupee
Bank borrowings up 2x amid rush to fund credit growth, shows RBI data
Share of low-cost deposits falls as FD rates rise, banks' NIM may take hit
9 Russian banks open vostro accounts for trade in Rupee after RBI approval
RBI Guv to meet banks CEOs on Wednesday to discuss slow deposit growth
Bank credit to grow 15% this and next fiscals as economy recovers: CRISIL
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise up to Rs 300 cr by issuing bonds
Business Standard

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts 1-year MCLR rate by 20 bps, hikes for other tenors

For other tenor loans ranging from overnight to three year, the revised rates are in the range of 7.80-9.05 per cent, according to Kotak

Topics
Kotak Mahindra Bank | MCLR rates | Interest rate hike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised upward its marginal cost of funds based lending rate for different tenors but reduced the benchmark one-year tenor rate by 20 basis points.

The MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) linked loan rates for the benchmark one-year tenor, which is used by banks to price most of consumer loans such as auto, home and personal, has been cut to 8.55 per cent from 8.75 per cent.

The revised MCLR rates have come to effect from November 16, 2022, Kotak Bank said on its website.

Banks review their MCLR rates on a monthly basis.

For other tenor loans ranging from overnight to three year, the revised rates are in the range of 7.80-9.05 per cent, according to Kotak.

In the earlier review of MCLR rates in mid-October, Kotak Mahindra Bank had revised these rates in the range of 7.70-8.95 per cent.

The hike in MCLR by the Kotak Bank follows a rate revision by the country's largest lender SBI which increased rates by up to 15 basis points across tenors.

SBI hiked the benchmark one-year tenor MCLR to 8.05 per cent with effect from November 15, 2022 as against 7.95 per cent earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.