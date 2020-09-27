Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders vote against reappointment of top brass

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank reports loss before tax of Rs 112.28 crore in Q1
Lakshmi Vilas Bank to rope in large marquee investors apart from Clix
Lakshmi Vilas Bank soars 10% on completion of due diligence with Clix Group
Lakshmi Vilas Bank freezes at 5% lower circuit on Rs 112 crore Q1 loss
Lakshmi Vilas Bank receives LoI from Clix Capital for 51% stake purchase
-
A large section of shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) voted against the reappointment of the bank's Managing Director & CEO, seven directors, and auditors at the Bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Shareholders said that they were unhappy with the way the bank is managed and the deterioration in its finances. The development comes at a time when LVB is on the verge of signing a deal with Clix Capital for a merger and in the process of raising capital.
Bank officials did not comment on the development.
The bank has filed voting results with the BSE and it showed that resolutions which were not passed include the reappointment of S Sundar, executive director - managing director and CEO of the Bank, along with the reappointment of seven independent directors including N Saiprasad, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao, Raghuraj Gujjar, K R Pradeep, B K Manjunath, and Y N Lakshminarayana.
The shareholders also voted against the re-appointment of statutory auditors (P Chandrasekar LLP, Chartered Accountants) and branch auditors. The appointment of only three directors was cleared by shareholders. This includes Shakti Sinha, Satish Kumar Kalra, and Meeta Makhan. In addition, there are two Reserve Bank of India appointed directors on the board.
LVB's loss before tax provision was at Rs 112.28 crore, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against the loss of Rs 237.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net NPA 9.64 per cent reduced from 10.04 per cent as on March 31, 2020.
In June, LVB signed an LOI with Clix Group for the proposed amalgamation of Clix Capital Service Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd into the bank. Upon amalgamation, the entire fund of Clix Capital worth Rs 1,900 crore and total assets of around Rs 4,600 crore will get amalgamated into the bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU