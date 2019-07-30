Liquidity in secondary market for G-secs hugely improved in the past decade

Liquidity in the secondary market for government securities (G-secs) has hugely improved over the past decade. The average daily volume in G-secs trading, including in state development loans or SDL (bonds issued by the states), has remained higher than that in corporate bonds and the equity markets.

Liquidity in G-Secs is mainly in a few benchmark securities, particularly the 10-year bench­mark. The average bid-ask spread for liquid securities in the G-Sec market has remained at less than a basis point during the past few years. There has been a conscious and continuous effort by ...