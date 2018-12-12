LIVE: New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media after taking charge

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: I have convened a meeting with CEOs & MDs of public sector banks tomorrow morning.Banking is an important segment in our economy&it’s facing several challenges that need to be dealt with. It's the banking sector on which I’d like to focus immediately pic.twitter.com/8E66CKzJ7U — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018
-
ALSO READ
Shaktikanta Das' to-do list at RBI: Easing liquidity to deciding on PCA
Shaktikanta Das, who steered demonetisation drive, is new RBI governor
Trusted old hand Shaktikanta Das named RBI governor ahead of board meeting
How will Shaktikanta Das bridge the trust deficit between RBI and govt?
The troubleshooter is in: Shaktikanta Das' skill is in resolving conflicts
-
He replaced Urjit Patel who abruptly resigned amid a face-off with the government over issues related to governance and autonomy of the central bank.
The new RBI governor confirmed that the central meeting scheduled for November 14 will be held as planned. He also outlined his priorities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU