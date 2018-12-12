LIVE: New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media after taking charge

JUST IN
Will 'FinMin-insider' Shaktikanta Das be able to preserve RBI's autonomy?
Business Standard

New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is addressing the media in Mumbai

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assumed charge as the 25th RBI Governor.

He replaced Urjit Patel who abruptly resigned amid a face-off with the government over issues related to governance and autonomy of the central bank. 


The new RBI governor confirmed that the central meeting scheduled for November 14 will be held as planned. He also outlined his priorities.

Das is addressing the media in Mumbai. Catch the live coverage and all the updates here:

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: I have convened a meeting with CEOs & MDs of public sector banks tomorrow morning.Banking is an important segment in our economy&it’s facing several challenges that need to be dealt with. It's the banking sector on which I’d like to focus immediately pic.twitter.com/8E66CKzJ7U — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

I will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution. It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI. I will try my best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das  

Shaktikanta Das, Newly appointed RBI Governor: I will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution. It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI. I will try my best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy. pic.twitter.com/qwWnJPmLaq — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

Looking forward to work with the entire RBI team, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI central meeting scheduled for November 14 will be held as planned, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

#WATCH live from Delhi: Newly appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media. https://t.co/uP6JBU9ELU — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

I have proposed a meeting on Thursday with MDs and CEOs of public sector banks based in Mumbai. Will meet others later: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das  

I will preserve the core values of the RBI: New governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 16:06 IST

