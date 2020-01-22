Loan sale volumes touch Rs 47,000 crore in Dec quarter, says Icra

companies and companies (HFCs) had a predominant share in Rs 47,000 crore worth loans sold in the third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20) as some of them continued to face liquidity challenges.

Abhishek Dafria, Vice President and Head - Structured Ratings at ICRA, said the volume in Q3FY20 were low compared to estimated Rs 77,800 crore in Q3FY19. But, Q3 last year was quite different as financial system faced liquidity squeeze, reeling under effect of IL&FS defaults. Some large players (like DHFL) were in the market then (Q3FY19) to raise substantial amounts. Now, the situation has improved (liquidity) for NBFCs and HFCs. Yet, it is still an uphill task for some finance companies also banks prefer to buy-out loan portfolios than give fresh money.