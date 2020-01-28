JUST IN
Irdai issues norms to protect group policyholders of merging PSBs
Manappuram Finance logs 40% increase in pre-tax profit to Rs 544 cr in Q3

Total income grew 28.5 per cent to Rs 1,414 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,100 crore in the year-ago period

Gireesh Babu 

Manappuram Finance logs 40% increase in pre-tax profit in Q3 Manappuram Finance has posted a 40.4 per cent rise in its profit before tax at Rs 544 crore during the quarter ended December 31, against Rs 387 crore during the same period a year ago. Total income grew 28.5 per cent to Rs 1,414 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,100 crore in the year-ago period. In January, the company has issued 5.90 per cent Euro senior secured notes and raised Rs 2,128.8 crore, it added.
