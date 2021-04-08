Monetary policy: Soon, you can withdraw cash from digital wallets

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed to make interoperability mandatory for digital payments firms. It also allowed users to withdraw cash from e-wallets and fintech companies to process RTGS and NEFT transactions.
The RBI expressed dissatisfaction over prepaid payment instruments’ (PPIs’) failure to migrate towards full-KYC (know your customer) PPIs, and therefore interoperability, even two years after guidelines were issued.
Hence, it proposed to make interoperability mandatory for full-KYC PPIs and for all acceptance infrastructure. And, in order to incentivise the migration, it permitted the full-KYC PPIs to hold double the outstanding balance they can currently hold — from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
PPIs are payment instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, including financial services, remittance facilities, etc., against the value stored on such instruments.
Mandar Agashe, founder & MD, Sarvatra Technologies, said: “The proposition to make interoperability mandatory is an extremely positive move towards accelerating digital adoption within the country. In a post-Covid-19 era, increasing the maximum balance will help incentivise PPI operators to do full KYC.”
In another major decision, the RBI decided to extend the facility of cash withdrawal to full-KYC PPIs of non-bank PPI issuers as well. So far, the cash withdrawal facility was allowed only for full-KYC PPIs issued by banks and this facility is available through ATMs and PoS terminals.
The rationale behind this move is to level the playing field between banks and non-banks PPI issuers. This will also help achieve the comfort that one can access cash easily. So it reduces the need to actually hold cash, giving a fillip to digitisation in the system, explained T Rabi Sankar, executive director, RBI.
Furthermore, the RBI has proposed to enable PPI issuers, white-label ATM operators, card issuers, Trade Receivables Discounting System platforms, to take direct memberships in centralised payment systems i.e real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).
Ketan Doshi, MD, Pay Point India, said: “By allowing wallet companies to participate in the centralised payments systems for RTGS and NEFT, the RBI has brought them almost on a par with bank accounts. Moreover, wallets can now effectively compete for micro-savings from the under-banked segments.”
Salman Waris, partner, TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors, said: “This could be a potential game-changer for fintech and payments firms.”
Vivek Belgavi, partner, fintech leader, PwC India, said: “PPIs and other players were holding settlement accounts with banks. Now, with this move of taking direct membership, it can have a negative impact on the banks’ float income... these (interoperability, doubling the limit...) are all encouraging measures.”
About the various instances of data breaches seen over the past few months, Sankar said the objective is to make the transactions as safe as possible.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor