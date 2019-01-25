Money trail: A timeline of CBI's probe into ICICI Bank-Videocon case

The probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case has come out with these findings:

Jul,’08: Supreme Energy (SEPL) incorporated, with V N and Vasant Kakade as directors. Kakade had only 10 shares; Dhoot, 9,990

Dec,’08: Nupower Renewables (NRL) incorporated; V N and his brother Saurabh are directors, along with Deepak Kochchar, the husband of former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar

V N Dhoot

Dhoot brothers also quit NRL. V N Dhoot allots Rs 1.9 million warrants to Deepak Kochchar at the rate of Rs 10 per warrant. Initial payment: Rs 1 per warrant

: V N Dhoot resigns from SEPL; transfers control to Deepak Kochchar by selling his stake to Pinnacle Energy Trust, which the latter manages

May,’09: takes over as MD and CEO

Jun,’09: NRL shares held by Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar’s Pacific Capital Services transfered to SEPL

Jun,’09 to Oct,’11: sanctions six loans to the tune of Rs 1,575 crore to various Videocon companies. On June 26, 2008, a rupee term-loan of Rs 3,000 crore was given to Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) in contravention of the rules of the credit committee of the bank. was a member of this committee

Jun 27,’09: Loan disbursed to VIEL

Sep,’09: V N Dhoot transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL, from Videocon Industries through SEPL to acquire its first power plant

Deepak Kochhar

: Existing outstanding loans to the Videocon group companies were adjusted to rupee term-loans to the tune of Rs 1,730 crore

Jun,’17: The account of VIL and its group companies declared non-performing assets

Dec,’17: CBI starts PE, and reveals offences by Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar, Chanda Kochhar, VIL, VIEL and others

Jan,’19: CBI files an FIR, naming Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, his companies, Venugopal Dhoot, his companies, and others. Also said ICICI Bank’s top executives were part of various committees that sanctioned loans