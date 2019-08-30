NextGen PSBs: Govt unveils mega bank mergers to revive economic growth

The government on Friday unveiled a plan to merge 10 public sector (PSBs) into four, reducing the number of state-owned from 18 to 12, in a bid to create “next-generation” financial institutions with stronger balance sheets and bigger risk appetite.



Minister said Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India would be merged with Punjab National Bank, creating the country’s second-largest lender after State Bank of India.

Also, Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank; and with Indian Bank. Over Rs 55,000 crore of the Rs 70,000 crore announced in the Budget for recapitalising PSBs would be infused into these 10 banks, she said while addressing a press conference.

The bank merger move came just a week after the minister announced several measures, including a rollback of the tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, to boost economic growth amid slowdown concerns. Both Sitharaman and Secretary Rajiv Kumar repeatedly stressed that there would be no job losses from the decision.

Kumar said the timeline of completing the proposed mergers would be decided in consultation with the banks’ boards. “These decisions will not cause any disruption in terms of retrenchment. The anchor will do their jobs,” he said.



“Having done two rounds of bank consolidation earlier, this is what we want to do for a robust banking system and a $5-trillion economy. We are trying to build next-generation banks, big banks with the capacity to enhance credit,” Sitharaman said.

“Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank will continue to function as earlier as they have strong regional focus,” she added. The merged entity of PNB, Oriental Bank, and United Bank will have Rs 17.95 trillion worth of business, 11,437 branches, and deposits of Rs 10.44 trillion. It is expected to have net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 6.61 per cent at current levels, higher than that of OBC but lower than PNB and United Bank.

“The large capacity of one bank, the technology-driven capacity of another, and the strong deposit franchise of the third are all being brought together,” Sitharaman said about the merger of PNB, Oriental Bank, and United Bank.

Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank combined will be the fourth-largest in business terms and will have the third-largest branch network in India. The merged entity will have deposits worth Rs 8.59 trillion and a net NPA ratio of 5.62 per cent, lower than that of Syndicate Bank and slightly higher than Canara Bank.

The merged entity of Union Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be the fifth-largest with the fourth-largest branch network. Combined deposits will be around Rs 8.20 trillion and net NPA ratio at current levels will be 6.30 per cent, lower than Union Bank but higher than Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. The merging of Indian Bank and will create the seventh-largest with deposits of Rs 4.56 trillion and net NPA ratio of 4.39 per cent, higher than that of Indian Bank but lower than

“Any such large-scale integration exercise does entail some short-term challenges like managing cultural differences, manpower and branch rationalisation and technological integration. If implemented well, it can bring in structural benefits over the medium term, enabling PSBs to compete more effectively with other constituents in the financial sector landscape,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, CRISIL Ratings.

The mega-merger announcement was made after a meeting of the finance secretary and finance ministry officials with chief executives of the 10 banks.

For the first time, under the Modi government’s tenure, two set of PSB mergers took place — One, five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank merged with SBI (April 2017); two, and merged with Bank of Baroda, which came into effect from April 1 this year.

The central government has to consult the RBI before formulating a plan for PSB merger, according to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980. Sources said the central government had already consulted the RBI regarding its latest merger plans.