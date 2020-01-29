Non-life insurers gross premiums increase 15% to Rs 1.42 trillion

-
ALSO READ
How to proceed for a death claim insurance if you are a nominee? Find out
Life insurers' clock 44% growth in premium collection for Q1FY20
Money-saving tips: Here are five ways to lower life insurance premium
December updates indicate good health of life insurers, stocks rally
In first half of FY20, life insurers clock 35% growth in new premium
-
Non-life insurers recorded 15 per cent growth in gross premiums underwritten at Rs 1.42 trillion in April-December 2019, against Rs 1.23 trillion in the same period last fiscal year. While the gross premiums underwritten by private non-life insurers grew by 17 per cent to Rs 69,488 crore, that of the state-owned non-life insurers grew by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 62,954 crore. On a standalone basis, the health insurers showed impressive growth, with gross premiums rising 32 per cent to Rs 9,677.02 crore in the period versus Rs 7,314.41 crore in year-ago period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU