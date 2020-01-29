JUST IN
Bankers get shield from fraud heat; boards of PSBs to be held accountable
Business Standard

Non-life insurers gross premiums increase 15% to Rs 1.42 trillion

While the gross premiums underwritten by private non-life insurers grew by 17 per cent to Rs 69,488 crore, that of the state-owned non-life insurers grew by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 62,954 crore

Subrata Panda 

IPOs, funding

Non-life insurers recorded 15 per cent growth in gross premiums underwritten at Rs 1.42 trillion in April-December 2019, against Rs 1.23 trillion in the same period last fiscal year. While the gross premiums underwritten by private non-life insurers grew by 17 per cent to Rs 69,488 crore, that of the state-owned non-life insurers grew by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 62,954 crore. On a standalone basis, the health insurers showed impressive growth, with gross premiums rising 32 per cent to Rs 9,677.02 crore in the period versus Rs 7,314.41 crore in year-ago period.


chart
First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 01:33 IST

