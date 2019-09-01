Not a single job will be lost due to merger of banks: Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister on Sunday allayed fears of job losses following the proposed merger of public sector banks, saying not even one employee shall be removed following the amalgamation.



"Absolutely, ill informed. I want to assure every union in everyone of these to please recall what I have said last Friday. When we spoke about amalgamation of I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed. Not at all", she told reporters here.



She was replying to a question on the bank employees unions opposing the merger plan on the ground it would lead to loss of jobs.



Sitharaman on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as the government looked to boost economic growth from a five-year low.



Responding to the government's plan, the All India Bank Employees Union has said the amalgamation would lead to closure of banks besides job losses.