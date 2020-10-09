Now, RTGS payment system to be available around the clock, says RBI

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to made real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system available round the clock on all days. It will come into effect from December 2020. This comes after RBI made national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system round the clock in December last year.
Currently the RTGS system was available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
“To support the ongoing efforts aimed at global integration of Indian financial markets, facilitate India’s efforts to develop international financial centers and to provide wider payment flexibility to domestic corporates and institutions, it has been decided to make available the RTGS system round the clock on all days”, the RBI said.
With this, India will be one of the very few countries globally with a 24x7x365 large value real time payment system.
“This will facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business”, RBI governor said in his address.
RTGS is used to transfer large sums, the minimum amount being Rs 2 lakh. This mode is used primarily to facilitate trade and market transactions.
