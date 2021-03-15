NPCI goes live with UPI-Help on BHIM app

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella entity for digital payments in India, has gone live with “UPI-Help” on BHIM UPI, which will act as a grievance redressal mechanism for the users of the BHIM application.

The application will enable the users to check the status of the pending transactions, raise complaints against transactions that have not been processed or the money has not reached the beneficiary, and raise complaints against merchant transactions.

“To start with, has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon. Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months," said.