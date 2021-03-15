NPCI goes live with UPI-Help on BHIM app

-
ALSO READ
NPCI diversifies its ownership with share allotment to 19 new entities
NPCI apologises to investors, starts exclusive clearing system for MFs
UPI firms say volume cap to hit biz; NPCI calls it a bid to curb dominance
NPCI, SBI Payments join hands to launch "RuPay SoftPoS" for merchants
NPCI puts cap on third party apps' share of UPI transactions starting Jan 1
-
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella entity for digital payments in India, has gone live with “UPI-Help” on BHIM UPI, which will act as a grievance redressal mechanism for the users of the BHIM application.
The application will enable the users to check the status of the pending transactions, raise complaints against transactions that have not been processed or the money has not reached the beneficiary, and raise complaints against merchant transactions.
“To start with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank shall also be able to get the advantage of UPI-Help soon. Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months," NPCI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU