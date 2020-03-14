PNB set to revamp business and strategy of five regional rural banks

Ahead of the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) with itself, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has rolled out an exercise to revamp the business and strategy of its five regional rural banks (RRBs) having a combined business of Rs 1.03 trillion. PNB is roping in an advisor to create a roadmap for its RRBs.

This is expected to address potential opportunities such as digitisation and analytics. The consultancy or advisory firm will conduct assessment of core business opportunities and work towards a holistic operating model review. The objective is to work ...