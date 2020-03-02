Post merger, Allahabad and Indian Bank to have 10,000 branches in 2 years

The merged entity formed out of the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank will have close to 10000 branches, with combined business of Rs 10 trillion in the next two to three years, according to a top official of Allahabad Bank. At the end of December 2019, the total business of Allahabad Bank was close to Rs 3.94 trillion, while that of Indian Bank was close to Rs 4.5 trillion.

Thus, the combined business of the two banks stood at about Rs 8.4 trillion. Meanwhile, the bank is awaiting government notification on the merger, and is prepared to meet 1st April 2020 deadline, ...