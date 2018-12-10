Promoter stake dilution: Kotak Mahindra moves court against RBI decision

on Monday said it had moved the against the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision with respect to the bank reducing promoter holding using preference shares.

In August, Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, had pared his stake in the bank to 19.70 per cent from about 30 per cent following the issuance of preference shares.

Within a few days, the said the stake dilution by Kotak did not meet its regulatory norms on the same, something the private sector lender contested.

"We continue to believe that we have met the requirement and will engage with the in this respect," informed the exchanges on Monday citing its regulatory filing made on August 14.

The bank said it had since clarified and conveyed to the "our position in relation to perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) being a part of paid-up capital and the legal basis on the matter of dilution of shareholding under the Banking Regulation Act." Further, said it had also shared with the RBI the opinions of eminent jurists and senior-most legal counsels of the country which confirmed its understanding.

"However, we have not heard from the RBI on the above matter. Given the milestone of December 31, 2018, the bank has been left with no option but to protect its interest... By way of abundant caution, the bank has today filed a writ petition with the to validate the bank's position," it said in the filing made to the stock exchanges on Monday.

Earlier, the RBI had asked promoters of the bank to bring down their stake to 20 per cent by December 2018 and 15 per cent by March 2020 in line with the guidelines for new bank licences released four years ago and then under 10 per cent later on.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading 5.87 per cent lower than previous close at Rs 1,207 per scrip on the BSE.