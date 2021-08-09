Q1 results: State-owned lenders' net profit jumps 140% as provisions dip

Public sector posted 139.6 per cent growth in net profit in Q1FY22, on year-on-year basis, gaining from a rise in other income (34.8 per cent) and a dip in provisions (10.7 per cent).

However, the net interest income (NII) showed subdued growth of 5.4 per cent in a quarter marked by low credit offtake due to the impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy.

The asset quality of state-owned remained stable with a fall in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) on both y-o-y basis and sequentially. Net NPAs--bad loans after provisions--fell annually (down 5.1 per cent) but inched up sequentially by 1.6 per cent over March 2021.

Anil Gupta, vice president and head financial sector ratings at ICRA, said the performance of state-owned in Q1FY22 is on expected lines and they will continue to be profitable FY22. The headline number for asset quality (NPAs) looks good.

"At the same time, we have to keep in mind the fact that in the case of PSBs, the restructuring has been substantial in the quarter (retail and SMEs)," he said. The behaviour of restructured book will have to be monitored closely since this is first retail loans have been recast on a large scale.

The provision burden has remained in control on accounts of two factors. First, the requirement to set aside money for legacy stressed corporate loans is nearing end. The provision requirement for restructured accounts is less than what banks have to provide if the accounts become NPA or bad loan, bankers said.

As for net interest income, which is mainstay of earnings for banks, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara said that the NII showed a muted growth as yield on advances (YOA) came down. The YOA for domestic book of his bank fell from 8.35 per cent in Q1FY21 to 7.42 per cent in Q1FY22.

Besides tepid credit demand amid economic slump, the better rated corporates had an option to borrow money at cheap rate when the system is flush with liquidity. This has set in intense competition amongst banks to garner share of corporate loan business leading to fall in yields, bankers said.

The credit growth, on y-o-y basis, has remained subdued since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic last year as against elevated growth in deposits. While the loans of commercial banks in India expanded by 6.5 per cent till middle of July 2021 and deposits rose by 10.7 per cent, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

As easing of lockdowns lifts the economy, lenders are expecting improvement in credit, especially from the second half.

A K Das, managing director and chief executive at Bank of India, said with uptick in loan growth and benefit of low cost deposits, the NIM is expected to be about 2.5 per cent by March 2022. BOI's net interest margin fell to 2.16 per cent for Q1 against 2.48 per cent in the year-ago period.

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director & chief executive at Union Bank, said Q1FY22 was disrupted due to a second wave of Covid-19 infections. The economy seems to be picking up with high-frequency data signaling mobility and increase in power consumption and rail freight.





