JUST IN
PNB plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of tier-2 bonds
Savings deposit growth in Q2 slumps to 9.4% YoY while FDs gain traction
Bank credit grows at 17.2% from 7% in September quarter, says RBI data
ESMA to derecognise CCIL: Banks, RBI discuss alternative clearing methods
Festivals boost credit card spends to record high of Rs 1.29 trillion
Excess credit growth to limit Indian banks' loss-absorbing ability: Fitch
Strong bank loan growth in FY23 despite higher interest rates: Fitch
IDBI Bank to stay pvt sector bank post-sale; govt's 15% as public holding
SBI reports highest profit, broking houses lauding us, says Dinesh Khara
RBI's Housing Price index up 4.5% in Q2, Kochi tops chart with 11.5% rise
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
PNB plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of tier-2 bonds
HCLTech signs multi-year contract with Swiss MRO firm SR Technics
Business Standard

Rally in PSU banks likely to continue on improving business prospects

There's been credit expansion and credit costs have remained low, due to general economic growth and low non-performing assets (NPAs)

Topics
public sector banks | credit expansion | Interest rate hike

Devangshu Datta 

Banks

Banks have delivered a standout performance in the July-September quarter of 2022-23 financial year (Q2FY23) despite generally lackluster results across the stock market. Within the sector, PSU banks have outperformed the private sector in terms of share price returns.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on public sector banks

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.