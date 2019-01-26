RBI governor Shaktikanta Das meets economists, discusses liquidity

-
ALSO READ
Shaktikanta Das' to-do list at RBI: Easing liquidity to deciding on PCA
RBI board meet on Dec 14 to focus on liquidity in financial system
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for 'frank discussions' with the govt
Full statement: What RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said after taking charge
Shaktikanta Das, 'bureaucrat's bureaucrat' famous for his tact and tweets
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.