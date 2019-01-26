JUST IN
Don't cast net too wide: Jaitley on CBI's handling of ICICI Bank case
Business Standard

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das meets economists, discusses liquidity

A group of 10 economists were invited for the meeting where participants discussed about liquidity, consumption and investment slowdown, among other issues

BS Reporter 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das met economists on Friday to discuss state of the economy ahead of the monetary policy announcement in February. This is Das’ first meeting with economists after becoming governor. A group of 10 economists were invited for the meeting where participants discussed about liquidity, consumption and investment slowdown, among other issues.
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 01:15 IST

