RBI monetary policy: Back-to-back hikes will hit sales, say realtors

Consecutive rate increases by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will affect home sales, property developers and consultants have said. “The second consecutive repo hike will push overall interest rates in the economy, which may impact the real estate and consumer goods sector that have just started seeing green shoots.

The hike may act as a temporary dampener especially in the affordability housing sector as the borrowing cost for the sector will go up as banks may increase interest rates on loans in the immediate future,” said Rajeev Talwar, chief executive, DLF, the ...