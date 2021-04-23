RBI nod for Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter 

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty
Atanu Chakraborty

The RBI has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank for three years.

The meeting of the board of directors will be convened in due course to appoint Chakraborty as chairman and ad­di­tional director.

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 23:06 IST

