RBI's bond buys in current fiscal year can be inflationary, say economists

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now holds bonds worth Rs 9.08 trillion, much higher than its pre-demonetisation level of Rs 7.5 trillion, thanks to record open market operations (OMOs) done in the current fiscal year. Not only do the bonds increase the balance sheet size of the central bank by infusing permanent liquidity into the system, the central bank runs the risk of stoking inflation in the medium to long term.

The central bank witnessed such a spike in inflation after it committed to an OMO calendar in 2009. The RBI buys bonds from the secondary market under OMO to infuse ...