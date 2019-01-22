RBI seeks views on NPCI's monopoly, wants to minimise concentration risk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited comments on the impact of National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI’s) monopoly on the payments space. This opinion is being sought with a view to minimise concentration risk and promote innovation and competition.

A policy paper placed on the RBI website on Monday discusses the various pros and cons of having a single operator for payments. NPCI is the sole operator for various retail payments systems such as National Financial Switch (NFS), Immediate Payment Service(IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), among ...