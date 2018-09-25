RBI to conduct open market operations to infuse liquidity of Rs 100 billion

-
ALSO READ
RBI may conduct OMO purchase to infuse liquidity into banking: Bankers
RBI purchases bonds worth Rs 100 billion from the secondary market
RBI starts buying bonds through OMOs to stem shortage in liquidity
RBI to purchase G-secs worth Rs 100 bn next week to induce liquidity
RBI to infuse liquidity in bond market as forex reserve dips by $3.22 bn
-
“Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on September 27, 2018 (Thursday),” the apex bank said in a release on Monday.
The purchase will happen through multi-security auction using the multiple price method, it said.
As part of the OMOs, the RBI will purchase government securities maturing in 2020 bearing interest rate of 7.80 per cent, 2022 (8.20 per cent), 2025 (7.72 per cent), 2027 (6.79 per cent) and 2031 (6.68 per cent).
The RBI said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than Rs100 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU