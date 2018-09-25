RBI to conduct open market operations to infuse liquidity of Rs 100 billion

The Reserve Bank will conduct (OMO) on Thursday to purchase government bonds to infuse of Rs 100 billion.

“Based on an assessment of prevailing conditions and also of the durable needs going forward, the (RBI) has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on September 27, 2018 (Thursday),” the apex bank said in a release on Monday.

The purchase will happen through multi-security auction using the multiple price method, it said.

As part of the OMOs, the will purchase government securities maturing in 2020 bearing interest rate of 7.80 per cent, 2022 (8.20 per cent), 2025 (7.72 per cent), 2027 (6.79 per cent) and 2031 (6.68 per cent).

The said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than Rs100 billion.