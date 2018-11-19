JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI board meet: S Gurumurthy stirs debate by chiding central bank
Business Standard

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Rumours are rife that RBI governor Urjit Patel may step down. Track updates on the crucial RBI board meeting

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI vs Govt
RBI vs Govt

A Reserve Bank of India board meeting began on Monday with investors waiting to see if central bank and government policymakers could bridge differences over several key issues. Amid the ongoing rift between the central bank and the government, RBI board took on Governor Urjit Patel and his team over issues ranging from MSME credit to the central bank's reserves. According to reports, both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground. 

Rumours are rife that RBI governor Urjit Patel may step down. However, according to a PTI report, sources said Patel is unlikely to yield under pressure and will rather mount a strong defence of the central bank's policies regarding stringent NPA recognition norms as well as measures taken to ease credit supply to MSMEs.

Patel and his four deputies, who all are members of the RBI's 18-member central board, will present a united front, while a few independent directors too are expected to support the central bank's mission to clean up bank balance sheets, sources said.

Any sign that all's not well in the RBI could mean trouble for the markets, analysts say.
RBI board meet: What is expected in today's meeting

- RBI agreeing to bring some banks out of PCA
- Committee to discuss economic capital framework and governance in RBI
- Breather window to ease liquidity for MSMEs likely

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

RBI Board meeting:    Govt To discuss liquidity, credit issues   Liquidity squeeze in NBFCs to be looked at   Fixing RBI's capital framework to be discussed

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

For weeks, government officials have been pressuring the RBI to accede to a range of demands, prompting RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya to warn late last month that undermining a central bank's independence could be "catastrophic," bringing the feud into the open.

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Here's why RBI's Urjit Patel should hold firm Urjit Patel was barely two months into his job when he was pushed to execute the note ban. He couldn’t resist then. But now he should, with all the arguments at his disposal, including those of Buiter.

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Bloomberg columnist says Urjit Patel let RBI and India down by not resisting demonetisation. He should resist Modi’s new bad ideas now

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Key developments ahead of the RBI's board meeting today:   1. Govt not to use Sec 7 to give directions to RBI 2. S Gurumurthy's speech could have made things worse 3. Some independent directors in favour of resolution through majority voting

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

PSU banks trade mixed ahead of RBI board meet Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading on a mixed note.   Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank and Central Bank of India were up 2% each, while Dena Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Allahabad Bank were up 1% each.

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

The rupee declined 0.1 percent to 72.03 per dollar on Monday after strengthening 0.8 per cent last week. India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed one basis point to 7.83 per cent.

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Nifty, Sensex edge higher as investors await RBI meet's outcome   Shares pared most of their early gains to trade marginally higher on Monday, as the central bank held a board meet to discuss several issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.   This is the first meeting to be held since the extent of a deep rift between the RBI and the government became public.

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

With nothing emerging from the meeting so far financial markets showed little movement.   The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.81 percent compared with 7.82 at Friday's close, while the Indian rupee was at 71.89 per dollar versus 71.92 on Friday. The broader NSE stock index was little changed at 0.3 percent.   Investors were on guard against any resurrection of the row between the central bank and government officials, but few were expecting fireworks as both sides have tried to dispel fears of a more serious falling out. Track LIVE market updates, HERE

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Unhappy over the pressure, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had warned that undermining central bank independence could be "catastrophic".
First Published: Mon, November 19 2018. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

Rumours are rife that RBI governor Urjit Patel may step down. Track updates on the crucial RBI board meeting

A Reserve Bank of India board meeting began on Monday with investors waiting to see if central bank and government policymakers could bridge differences over several key issues. Amid the ongoing rift between the central bank and the government, RBI board took on Governor Urjit Patel and his team over issues ranging from MSME credit to the central bank's reserves. According to reports, both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground. 

Rumours are rife that RBI governor Urjit Patel may step down. However, according to a PTI report, sources said Patel is unlikely to yield under pressure and will rather mount a strong defence of the central bank's policies regarding stringent NPA recognition norms as well as measures taken to ease credit supply to MSMEs.

Patel and his four deputies, who all are members of the RBI's 18-member central board, will present a united front, while a few independent directors too are expected to support the central bank's mission to clean up bank balance sheets, sources said.

Any sign that all's not well in the RBI could mean trouble for the markets, analysts say.
RBI board meet: What is expected in today's meeting

- RBI agreeing to bring some banks out of PCA
- Committee to discuss economic capital framework and governance in RBI
- Breather window to ease liquidity for MSMEs likely

image
Business Standard
177 22