RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

A Reserve Bank of India board meeting began on Monday with investors waiting to see if central bank and government policymakers could bridge differences over several key issues. Amid the ongoing rift between the central bank and the government, RBI board took on Governor and his team over issues ranging from MSME credit to the central bank's reserves. According to reports, both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.

Rumours are rife that RBI governor may step down. However, according to a PTI report, sources said Patel is unlikely to yield under pressure and will rather mount a strong defence of the central bank's policies regarding stringent NPA recognition norms as well as measures taken to ease credit supply to MSMEs.

Patel and his four deputies, who all are members of the RBI's 18-member central board, will present a united front, while a few independent directors too are expected to support the central bank's mission to clean up bank balance sheets, sources said.