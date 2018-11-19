RBI board meeting LIVE: Will Modi govt turn up heat on Urjit Patel today?

RBI Board meeting: Govt To discuss liquidity, credit issues Liquidity squeeze in NBFCs to be looked at Fixing RBI's capital framework to be discussed
For weeks, government officials have been pressuring the RBI to accede to a range of demands, prompting RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya to warn late last month that undermining a central bank's independence could be "catastrophic," bringing the feud into the open.
Here's why RBI's Urjit Patel should hold firm Urjit Patel was barely two months into his job when he was pushed to execute the note ban. He couldn’t resist then. But now he should, with all the arguments at his disposal, including those of Buiter.
Bloomberg columnist says Urjit Patel let RBI and India down by not resisting demonetisation. He should resist Modi’s new bad ideas now
Key developments ahead of the RBI's board meeting today: 1. Govt not to use Sec 7 to give directions to RBI 2. S Gurumurthy's speech could have made things worse 3. Some independent directors in favour of resolution through majority voting
PSU banks trade mixed ahead of RBI board meet Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading on a mixed note. Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank and Central Bank of India were up 2% each, while Dena Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Allahabad Bank were up 1% each.
The rupee declined 0.1 percent to 72.03 per dollar on Monday after strengthening 0.8 per cent last week. India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed one basis point to 7.83 per cent.
Nifty, Sensex edge higher as investors await RBI meet's outcome Shares pared most of their early gains to trade marginally higher on Monday, as the central bank held a board meet to discuss several issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government. This is the first meeting to be held since the extent of a deep rift between the RBI and the government became public.
With nothing emerging from the meeting so far financial markets showed little movement. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.81 percent compared with 7.82 at Friday's close, while the Indian rupee was at 71.89 per dollar versus 71.92 on Friday. The broader NSE stock index was little changed at 0.3 percent. Investors were on guard against any resurrection of the row between the central bank and government officials, but few were expecting fireworks as both sides have tried to dispel fears of a more serious falling out. Track LIVE market updates, HERE
Unhappy over the pressure, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had warned that undermining central bank independence could be "catastrophic".
