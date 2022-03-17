RBI will ensure stability in the forex market, says Shaktikanta Das

Sir, welcome, and congratulations. I think no governor in RBI’s 135-year history has got a second term at one go. And you are the second governor to have a six-year term. Thank you. How challenging is the job? Roughly half of your first term went into fighting Covid.

And many believe that after economic liberalisation, as a governor you have the most difficult task. For any governor at any point of time, there are a large number of challenges. You have to see the challenges in a particular time context. So, it is very difficult to say which was the toughest. But, yes, ...