RBL Bank's Q1 result meets estimates; profit up by 35% to Rs 1.9 bn

Private sector lender RBL Bank’s first-quarter net profit rose 35 per cent due to rise in interest income.

RBL bank’s net profit rose to Rs 1.9 billion in the quarter ended June, in comparison to Rs 1.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. The bank's net interest income rose 46 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

The net interest margin (NIM), the difference between the yield on advances and cost of fund, grew to 4.04 per cent, against 3.8 in the previous quarter and 3.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, in the present June quarter, stood at 1.4 per cent, flat against the previous March quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the gross ratio was at 1.46 per cent.

The bank's provision coverage ratio grew by 250 bps over the previous quarter to 60.41 per cent. "60 per cent is considered a prudent level of provision. This is a comfortable level and we will continue to improve it," said Ahuja.

The deposit and credit grew at 27 per cent and 36 per cent respectively in the full-year period.

The deposit and credit grew at 27 per cent and 36 per cent respectively in the full-year period.

Of the total advances, 33 per cent is unsecured. The unsecured book mainly comprises of Microbanking and card business.

The capital adequacy ratio for the quarter was 14.23 per cent, an improvement against 13.06 per cent in the previous quarter. The bank does not plan to raise capital for the next seven to eight quarters.

During the quarter, the bank took 100% stake in Swaadhar Finserv, which targets Microbanking and medium and small entrepreneurs.