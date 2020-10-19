Recovery of shadow banks in doubt as lenders take a hit from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
As Covid ravages India, NBFCs ride out the storm with help of stimulus
India's troubled shadow lenders show signs of revival on stimulus
After IL&FS crisis, Covid-19 makes NBFCs struggle despite RBI actions
New banking bill gives RBI powers to restructure co-operative banks
LS passes legislation to bring cooperative banks under RBI's supervision
-
Signs of a recovery for India’s troubled shadow banks have taken a step backward as concerns reemerged about the true impact of the pandemic on the lenders.
Average spreads on the lenders’ AAA rated five-year bonds rose for the first time in four months in September. Of three other gauges tracking shadow bank sector health compiled by Bloomberg, two including banking system liquidity and outstanding debt weakened, while a share performance index stayed put.
The developments are a setback after months of improvement following unprecedented central bank stimulus and targeted support for the industry, as authorities try to cushion the economy from the pandemic fallout. The shift comes after India’s top court extended the easing of rules in September over the classification of non-performing loans, increasing concern about lenders’ assets.
The scores attached to each of the indicators have been calculated by Bloomberg by normalizing the deviation of the latest value of the indicator from its yearly average. They are assigned on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 implying weakness and 7 showing strength.
A robust shadow banking system is a must for India as the financiers lend to those that banks often won’t, including weaker firms. Support for the lenders is essential for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks to spur the economy, which has suffered its worst quarterly contraction on record.
The shadow bank sector could again see more improvement ahead after more support for credit markets in recent weeks. The Reserve Bank of India stepped up stimulus measures again in October, with a promise to finance 1 trillion rupees ($13.6 billion) of corporate bond purchases by banks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU