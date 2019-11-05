Relief for PMC Bank depositors as RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000

In a relief to the aggrieved depositors of scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the (RBI) on Tuesday raised the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000 earlier. This marks the fourth revision in withdrawal limit by the RBI since the scam came to the fore. The RBI had first restricted the withdrawal limit to just Rs 1,000.

“It has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the bank’s own ATMs within the prescribed limit of '50,000. This is expected to ease the process of withdrawals,” the RBI said. The increase in withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 is inclusive of Rs 40,000 allowed earlier, which means if a depositor has already withdrawn Rs 40,000 from his/her account, an additional Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn.