Rupee falls by 41 paise to new low of 79.36 against US dollar

Business Standard

SBI, Canara, BoB to raise Rs 7,500 crore via AT-1 bonds before rates harden

IOB also likely to tap debt capital market, say sources, though quantum of fund-raising being planned isn't clear

Topics
at1 bonds | bank bonds | sbi

Bhaskar Dutta & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A number of public sector banks, including the country’s largest lender State Bank of India, plan to raise capital worth a total of about Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of Additional Tier I bonds soon, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, July 05 2022. 19:21 IST

