Business Standard

SBI creates separate business vertical to drive MSME, agri finance

Under FI&MM, the bank will offer loans predominantly for agriculture & allied activities, and micro/small enterprises and vastly improve customer experience for the citizens in the hinterland

BS Reporter 

SBI
About 8,000 branches in rural and semi urban areas have been identified for providing specialised services

In a major restructuring exercise, SBI has created a separate business vertical to focus on financial inclusion and micro-markets (FI&MM) in semi-urban and rural areas.

Under FI&MM, the bank will offer loans predominantly for agriculture & allied activities, and micro/small enterprises and vastly improve customer experience for the citizens in the hinterland.

About 8,000 branches in rural and semi urban areas have been identified for providing specialised services to the micro segment, including micro credit for small businesses and farmers under new vertical.
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 02:42 IST

