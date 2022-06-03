JUST IN

SBI elevates 7 CGM-ranking officials to deputy managing director rank

The selection panel of the board used face-to-face interaction as well as hybrid mode to carry out performance review and promotion exercise

State Bank of India has elevated seven chief general managers (CGMs) as deputy managing directors. The lender has also elevated 29 general managers as CGMs.

The selection panel of the board used face-to-face interaction as well as hybrid mode to carry out performance review and promotion exercise.
First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 02:18 IST

