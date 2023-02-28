JUST IN
Indian banks unprepared for RBI's ESG push, survey shows: Report
Indian banks well placed to transit to Expected Credit Loss regime: S&P
Adani Group fallout? NBFC loans against shares under RBI scanner
First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8%
Deposits by public sector banks up 8.8% in December quarter: RBI data
Credit growth of banks accelerates 16.8% in December quarter: RBI
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
Bank capital needs may rise 15-20% based on draft RBI market risk norms
RBI imposes Rs 5k withdrawal cap on Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank
Bank credit grows at 16.1% to Rs 134.17 trillion in Feb 10 fortnight
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Indian banks unprepared for RBI's ESG push, survey shows: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SBI raises $1 billion via syndicated social loan for further lending

The funds will be used to further lend to microfinance institutions and self-help groups, a senior official at SBI, who declined to be named, told Reuters

Topics
sbi | Fundraising | lending

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

SBI, state bank of India
Photo: Bloomberg

The State Bank of India , the country's top lender, on Tuesday said it raised $1 billion via a syndicated social loan from global banks for further lending to certain kinds of socially impactful businesses in India.

The funds will be used to further lend to microfinance institutions and self-help groups, a senior official at SBI, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The loan facility was arranged through Japan-based MUFG Bank and Taiwan-based Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd, SBI said in a release on Tuesday.

This is the largest overseas loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms raised by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific region and the second-largest social loan globally, SBI said.

The loan could rev up the bank's push towards adopting ESG practices, at a time when the federal government and the Reserve Bank of India are shaping up the country's green financing guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.