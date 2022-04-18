JUST IN

SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively
HDFC Bank shifts tack to focus on wholesale loans, plans branch expansion
HDFC Bank Q4 net up 23% to Rs 10,055 crore due to lower provisions
9 private banks on account aggregator system, 5 public sector banks in line
IDBI Bank seeks shareholders' nod for 10-fold hike in MD & CEO salary
What are on-device wallet for small UPI transactions?
Listed commercial banks likely to report 77% rise in Q4 net profit
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Moody's maintains 'stable' outlook for Indian banks on recovering economy
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

SBI, Axis Bank raise their MCLR by 10, 5 basis points respectively

Business Standard

SBI raises $500 million through three-year syndicated loan at fine pricing

This is the first offshore Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR)-linked loan by SBI through its IFSC Gift City Branch

Topics
sbi | GIFT City IFSC | loan

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
State bank of india, SBI
The bank said it is another step towards developing IFSC Gift City as an international financial hub

India’s largest lender State Bank of India has raised $500 million through a three-year syndicated loan at very fine pricing. This is the first offshore Secured Overnight Financing Rate-linked loan by SBI through its IFSC Gift City branch.

SBI said strong presence in international markets helped it to get a very fine pricing amid ongoing turbulence in financial markets due to geopolitical tensions and rate hike expectations by the US Federal reserve and other central banks across the globe.

The facility is for $400 million with a green shoe-option of $100 million. However, the lender did not disclose the details of pricing.

"The successful launch of syndicated loan at such a fine pricing demonstrates the kind of reputation SBI has created for itself in offshore financial markets," said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director, SBI.

In a statement, the bank said this was another step towards developing IFSC Gift City as an international financial hub while SBI's Gift City branch had become the largest branch in IFSC.

MUFG, Bank of America and JP Morgan were joint lenders for this offering, whereas First Abu Dhabi Bank acted as facility agent.

SBI’s advances in foreign offices rose by 21.35 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 4.0 trillion at the end of December 2021 and deposits increased by 16.54 YoY to Rs 1.29 trillion at end of calendar year 2021.
Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Mon, April 18 2022. 12:25 IST

`
.