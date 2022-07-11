SC verdict in Mallya case will enhance recovery prospects: Bankers

The verdict in a contempt petition involving industrialist will enhance the prospects of recoveries, which are already in progress in the account, said.

Beyond the case, the decision also has demonstrative effect for sternly dealing with other big-ticket defaults, two senior officials with large said in a first-cut assessment.

The on Monday sentenced fugitive businessman to four months in jail and fined him Rs 2,000 for a 2017 contempt of court case over transferring $40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

The recoveries in this case were already in progress, the said. While the recoveries pertaining to dues related to the principal amount are through, those involving the interest component are under way, the added.

“The verdict strengthens our hands,” said a who did not wish to be named. “However, for a clear view on the matter, we will have to go through the judgment and consult legal experts for future course of action,” the added.

For the State Bank of India, Mallya’s defunct became a non-performing asset in December 2011. A consortium of lenders led by has been pursuing legal forums for debt repayment, the executives said.

The bankers added that since this verdict came from the apex court, may be able to deal sternly with other defaulting borrowers, especially corporate entities. However, the challenge of getting Mallya back to India remains and it is not clear how the authorities will deal with it.

Mallya is on bail in London, where he has been fighting to India following his arrest in 2017. He was found guilty by the Supreme Court in 2017 for violating court by transferring $40 million to his children and failing to fully disclose his assets.